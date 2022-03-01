Rematch alert: MMCRU girls eager for first-round redemption against Exira-EHK

MARCUS, Iowa — The MMCRU High School girls basketball team knew who it wanted to play in the first round.

As soon it clinched their state tournament spot last week with a 49-31 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in the Class 1A-Region 1 title game on Feb. 23, the Royals wanted a chance at revenge.

That wish has been granted.

On Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, fourth-seeded MMCRU will take on No. 5 seed Exira-EHK in the state quarterfinals, in a rematch of last season's first round game. The Spartans beat MMCRU in that contest, 60-55. as a 17-point fourth quarter lifted Exira-EHK to victory.

A year later, the Royals are excited about the chance to flip the script.

“We’ve been watching how they’ve been doing, and we thought we’d probably match up with them again,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “We were hoping for it, and we really want a rematch, because they have pretty much the same girls back.”

The Spartans lost only one senior from last year’s team, which eventually lost to Bishop Garrigan in the state semifinals, but returned the whole starting lineup.

Junior Quinn Grubbs, who scored 25 points against the Royals in the 2021 quarterfinals, is back, along with junior Macy Emgarten, who put up the third-most points of any player in the Rolling Valley Conference this season, with 379.

Grubbs is close behind Emgarten in the scoring column with 367 points on the season, good for fourth in the Rolling Valley.

“Quinn, she was quick and she had a good game against us last year,” MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman said. “She got to the bucket, but she can also hit those jump shots, so shutting her down, and then Macy, she took some outside shots too. Being able to stop her from shooting, but also having defense to help inside will be a focus too.”

Like the Spartans, the Royals come in with nearly the same squad from a year ago too. MMCRU lost two seniors to graduation, but returned all three of its top scorers this season in Dreckman, Ellie Hilbrands, and Taylor Harpenau.

Those three are once again atop the leaderboard for the Royals, with Dreckman leading the way with 424 total points on the season, while Hilbrands has a team-high 184 rebounds.

Four of the team’s five starters are seniors this season, with the lone exception being junior Kora Alesch, who scored 22 points in the team's 59-49 win over Akron-Westfield in the regional semifinals, and who leads the team with 107 total assists.

That experience is one of the most valuable things that the Royals have going for them, and Letsche believes that this year’s squad is much improved over the 2021 team that brought the program to its first state tournament in 35 years.

"They've matured so well in the game that we are way better than we were last year," Letsche said. "Defensively, we've really improved on switching defenses up and rattling teams a little bit. Offensively, we're a great threat there."

"They're all capable of scoring the points that we need to do so we can win."

Last year, the Royals were making their first state tournament appearance since 1986, when Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn lost to Fairfield in the second round of the 6v6 tournament.

Now, the Royals are back at Wells Fargo for the second straight season, the first time in program history that the team has earned back to back state berths.

The state experience last year was unforgettable for both the players and coaches, but it also proved to be a little bit overwhelming.

“I think a little bit for all of us, it was,” Letsche said. “Just because it was like ‘Oh my gosh, wow, this is so cool.’ We had gone to the state tournament in years past to watch, but it’s nothing like being on there, warming up, and getting a game out on the court. It is truly amazing, and it is definitely something to remember.”

This time around, the Royals know what to expect both in terms of what it's like to play ball at Wells Fargo Arena, and their opponent as well.

They’ve been here and done this before, but now it’s time to push past the nerves and make it into the state semifinals round.

“I think we are going to be a little bit more prepared this year,” Dreckman said. “As a team we have gotten a lot more understanding of the atmosphere, and going back down there, we’ll be better. I think the nerves will be out this year, and just focusing a lot more on our defense and on our game instead.

“Last year, we were kind of taking it all in as we were playing, but being able to have that and also get a rematch will help us this year.”

MMCRU and Exira-EHK will tip off on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

The winner will play either Newell-Fonda or North Mahaska in Friday's state semifinals.

