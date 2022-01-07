Remsen St. Mary’s won its sixth straight girls basketball game

REMSEN, Iowa – An all-sophomore starting lineup came through with flying colors for the Remsen St. Mary’s girls basketball team here Thursday night.

In fact, it has all season.

All five starters scored in double figures as the Hawks cruised to a 75-33 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

Unranked St. Mary’s won its sixth straight and moved to 9-1 overall. Its only loss came to Class 1A No. 6 MMCRU, 59-45, on Dec. 9.

As much as he has been pleased with his starters, St. Mary’s coach Scott Willman is equally impressed with his reserves.

“I think we’re getting stronger as the year progresses,” Willman said. “We’ve changed our full-court press around where we’re not getting beat so much and we’re really making teams work and trying to tire them out a little bit.

“One thing that’s gone really well is our four players off the bench. It gives us really good depth. They know what they’re doing and can do all the elements that help strengthen our team.”

The St. Mary’s press caused all kinds of problems for Kingsley-Pierson. The Panthers committed 20 first-half turnovers while falling behind 41-17 at intermission.

The Hawks went on a 12-0 spurt in the first quarter, opening up a 17-4 lead. St. Mary’s got a lot of baskets off those mistakes and was also 9-for-15 from beyond the arc.

Claire Schroeder paced the winners with 19 points, while Mya Bunkers chipped in 15 points and Whitney Jensen 12. Carmindee Ricke and Halle Galles, meanwhile, tallied 10 points each.

“We’ve had at least four starters in double figures every game so far,” Willman said. “We’ve got players at all the spots who are very athletic and move quickly. They’re very confident in what they’re doing.”

Kingsley-Pierson, a perennial state power the past several seasons, is undergoing a bit of a rebuilding phase. The one-sided loss left the Panthers with a 5-5 overall mark.

Avery Schroeder finished with 14 points for K-P, which made only 10 baskets the entire contest.

St. Mary’s faced the ultimate test Friday, traveling to top-ranked and defending Class 2A state champion Unity Christian.

