Remsen St. Mary's stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-34 win over Akron-Westfield on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield played in a 65-56 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Akron-Westfield faced off against Hinton . For more, click here. Remsen St. Mary's took on Harris-Lake Park on January 24 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.