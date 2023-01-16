Remsen St. Mary's defeats Marcus MMCRU in lopsided affair 52-30

Remsen St. Mary's stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Marcus MMCRU on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Marcus MMCRU and Remsen St. Mary's faced off on December 9, 2021 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 10, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.