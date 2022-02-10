Remsen St. Mary's engulfs Westside Ar-We-Va in flames 72-7

Remsen St. Mary's swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Westside Ar-We-Va 72-7 at Remsen St. Mary's on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Hawks' offense jumped on top to a 50-4 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
Recently on February 4 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Akron-Westfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
