Remsen St. Mary's gallops past Akron-Westfield 50-36

Remsen St. Mary's tipped and eventually toppled Akron-Westfield 50-36 on December 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Remsen St. Mary's' shooting jumped to a 50-36 lead over Akron-Westfield at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Hawks a 9-2 lead over the Westerners.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.