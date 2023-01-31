Remsen St. Mary's gallops past Hawarden West Sioux 46-36

Remsen St. Mary's put together a victorious gameplan to stop Hawarden West Sioux 46-36 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Hawarden West Sioux squared off with February 1, 2022 at Hawarden West Sioux High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 24, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Harris-Lake Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.