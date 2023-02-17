A tight-knit tilt turned in Remsen St. Mary's' direction just enough to squeeze past Kingsley-Pierson 39-37 at Remsen St. Mary's on Feb. 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Kingsley-Pierson played in a 75-33 game on Jan. 6, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hull Trinity Christian . For results, click here. Kingsley-Pierson took on Paullina South O'Brien on Feb. 9 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For more, click here.

