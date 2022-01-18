Remsen St. Mary's hammers Hull Trinity Christian into submission 65-21

Remsen St. Mary's didn't tinker around with Hull Trinity Christian. A 65-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa girls basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary's took on Harris-Lake Park on January 13 at Harris-Lake Park High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.