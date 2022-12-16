 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Remsen St. Mary's mollywopps Hinton 66-46

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Remsen St. Mary's' performance in a 66-46 destruction of Hinton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Hinton and Remsen St. Mary's faced off on December 17, 2021 at Hinton High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 6, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Hinton took on Lawton-Bronson on December 12 at Lawton-Bronson High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Westwood defeats Western Christian basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News