Remsen St. Mary's overwhelms Glidden-Ralston 63-18

Remsen St. Mary's painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Glidden-Ralston's defense for a 63-18 win in Iowa girls basketball on February 15.
Recently on February 10 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Westside Ar-We-Va in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.