 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remsen St. Mary's pounds out steady beat in win over Akron-Westfield 65-56

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's knocked off Akron-Westfield 65-56 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Akron-Westfield took on Harris-Lake Park on January 28 at Akron-Westfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Remsen St. Mary's, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 60-41 fourth quarter, too.

The start wasn't the problem for Akron-Westfield, who began with a 15-5 edge over Remsen St. Mary's through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Heelan vs SB-L girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News