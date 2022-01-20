 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remsen St. Mary's pours it on Hartley H-M-S 78-32

Remsen St. Mary's earned a convincing 78-32 win over Hartley H-M-S in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on January 13 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Harris-Lake Park in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

