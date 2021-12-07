Remsen St. Mary's pours it on Paullina South O'Brien 61-34

Paullina South O'Brien had no answers as Remsen St. Mary's roared to a 61-34 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 7.

Remsen St. Mary's broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-26 lead over Paullina South O'Brien.

