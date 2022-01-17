Remsen St. Mary's soars over Correctionville River Valley 55-15

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Remsen St. Mary's turned out the lights on Correctionville River Valley 55-15 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.
The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-9 lead over the Wolverines.
In recent action on January 10, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Homer and Remsen St. Mary's took on Harris-Lake Park on January 13 at Harris-Lake Park High School. For more, click here.
