 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Remsen St. Mary's takes down Hawarden West Sioux 57-37

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Hawarden West Sioux's defense for a 57-37 win in Iowa girls basketball on January 12.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Hawarden West Sioux faced off on February 1, 2022 at Hawarden West Sioux High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Sloan Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's took on Orange City Unity Christian on January 6 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News