 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Remsen St. Mary's takes down Hull Trinity Christian 51-25

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's flexed its muscle and floored Hull Trinity Christian 51-25 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Hull Trinity Christian squared off with February 8, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Hawarden West Sioux. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs Heelan basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News