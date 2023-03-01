Remsen St. Mary's had its hands full but finally brushed off Sheffield West Fork 54-41 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Remsen St. Mary's a 17-8 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

The Hawks fought to a 32-22 halftime margin at the Warhawks' expense.

Sheffield West Fork responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 42-33.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Warhawks 12-8 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Exira-Ehk. For results, click here.

