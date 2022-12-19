Remsen St. Mary's triggers avalanche over Lawton-Bronson 61-28

Remsen St. Mary's raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-28 win over Lawton-Bronson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 13, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Sloan Westwood and Remsen St. Mary's took on Paullina South O'Brien on December 6 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
