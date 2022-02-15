Ruh-Roh, Akron-Westfield shuts down Kingsley-Pierson 52-30

Akron-Westfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 52-30 victory over Kingsley-Pierson in Iowa girls basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 10, Akron-Westfield faced off against Sioux City Siouxland Christian and Kingsley-Pierson took on George-Little Rock on February 10 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For more, click here.
