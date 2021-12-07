Ruh-Roh, Sioux City S.C. East shuts down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 46-20

Impressive was a ready adjective for Sioux City S.C. East's 46-20 throttling of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 3 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.