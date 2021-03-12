Rylee Rosenquist breaks scoring record as Dakota Valley advances to consolation finals

WATERTOWN, S.D. — If you aren't first, you can still get third.
A day after their title hopes came to an end with a 59-48 loss to No. 2 seeded Winner in the state quarterfinals, the Dakota Valley girls basketball team bounced back with a 66-63 win against Belle Fourche in the consolation bracket semifinals in Watertown, S.D.
After a hot start, the game nearly slipped away from the Panthers. At halftime, the Panthers led the Broncs by 18. After several of Dakota Valley's starters got into foul trouble, head coach Tammy Lilly brought in her bench players to try to stem the tide.
Although it wound being a bit too close for comfort, the Panthers pulled off the victory.
"We're excited about it," Lilly said. "It's big to be able to get the win, and you are in the state tournament. You are playing some really good teams out here. We're excited about the win, and excited about the opportunity."
Junior Rylee Rosenquist scored a team-high 27 points for the Panthers, and in the process, broke the program's all-time scoring record of 1,229 points, previously held by current Midland University sophomore Peyton Wingert.
"It's a big accomplishment for her," Lilly said. "The sky is the limit."
With the win, the Panthers improved to 17-6 on the season, and will play Saturday at 5 p.m. against conference-rival Sioux Falls Christian for the state's third-place medal.
The two teams played earlier this season on Jan. 28, a game that the Chargers won, 65-63.
"We know that we are going to have to play fundamentally sound, take care of the basketball, use our opportunities on offense, play really good defense, and rebound," Lilly said. "We struggled a bit on the boards today, we know we've got to do a lot better on that (Saturday)."