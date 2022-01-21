SDSU-bound Natalie Nielsen putting up big numbers for Akron-Westfield

ELK POINT, S.D. — Natalie Nielsen didn’t take the typical path to Division I.

Nielsen has been a four-sport athlete since freshman year, with volleyball, softball, and golf also taking up her time.

So, the 6-foot-3 inch Akron-Westfield senior never played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball.

She admits that not playing AAU is “uncommon” for a high-level recruit, but it doesn’t seem to have slowed her down one bit. Next season, Nielsen will play ball at South Dakota State University, a program that made it to the NCAA Tournament last year, where the Jackrabbits lost to Syracuse in the first round.

The Jackrabbits currently sit at second place in the Summit League standings behind South Dakota.

Before she arrives in Brookings, Nielsen has a senior season to finish for the Westerners, who currently sit in fourth place in the War Eagle Conference standings at 9-5 overall.

Nielsen scored 14 points for the Westerners in their 55-46 Thursday night win over Elk Point-Jefferson, one of four Akron-Westfield players to score in double digits.

Nielsen had eight rebounds and three assists to go along with her 14 points, and her 242 total points on the season is second-best in the conference behind Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven.

Last month, Nielsen surpassed 1,000 career points in a win over Harley-Melvin-Sanborn, a night where she also collected 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

“My teammates have been so supportive of me, and honestly, I couldn’t do any of it without them,” Nielsen said. “I couldn’t get any of the shots I get without their looks, and I wouldn’t get a lot of things without my teammates.”

In addition to her team-high points total, Nielsen is tops in the conference with 148 total rebounds, and also has 41 assists, 37 steals, and 26 blocks.

“She uses her body,” Akron-Westfield coach Kent Johnson said. “Being 6-3 helps a lot, with long arms. Our girls always look to her, and they know when to throw it.

"Like tonight a couple times, we threw it in good situations, but there are certain points of the offense that they get it to her, and that is what we have to do. Natalie knows how to read our guards, so that helps a lot.”

Another valuable thing that Nielsen brings to the Westerners is the art of distraction. When you are a six-foot plus post player, other teams tend to pay a lot of attention to your whereabouts on the court.

Nielsen was double-teamed nearly all game long against the Huskies on Thursday, which led to plenty of open looks for her teammates. After four years as a varsity starter, Nielsen is used to getting some extra attention from opposing teams.

“We kind of prepare for that, and kind of expect that at this point,” Nielsen said. “Our offense kind of bases off of that, so we’re just able to play our game, I think. It’s being able to practice, and not let the other team dictate us.”

Because she didn’t play AAU, Nielsen said that her recruiting process started out “a little slow," but she eventually decided that SDSU was the place for her.

The Jackrabbits were one of the first teams to reach out to Nielsen about a roster spot, and as she put it, SDSU “stayed strong” from the very beginning of the process.

“It just feels like home there,” Nielsen said. “I’ve been there a couple times through this winter and this past fall, and it just feels like home. Everyone is so welcoming, so that makes me excited.”

There are just seven games to go for the Westerners before the start of the postseason. It will undoubtedly arrive quickly, and coach Johnson said that his team still has “a long way to go," but also that the Westerners are trying to not think too far into the future.

With a one game at a time mindset and a close knit team, Nielsen is confident that the Westerners can roll into the postseason on a high note.

“Building up wins will definitely build our confidence, because going into the postseason with a couple losses isn’t something that we want,” Nielsen said. “Playing together, and continuing to keep that strong bond, on and off the court, will definitely help us to achieve that.”

Akron-Westfield played a home game on Friday night against South O’Brien, which ended after the Journal went to press.

