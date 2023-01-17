Sergeant Bluff-Luton collects skin-tight win against LeMars 44-36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton showed its poise to outlast a game LeMars squad for a 44-36 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars played in a 51-38 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and LeMars took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 12 at Sioux City East High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.