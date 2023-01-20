Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Sioux City S.C. West in tough test 53-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton wore a victory shine after clipping Sioux City S.C. West 53-44 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Sioux City S.C. West 16-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors registered a 27-15 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.
Sioux City S.C. West showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-33 in the third quarter.
The Wolverines tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 11-10 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. West squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School last season. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 9, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against South Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.