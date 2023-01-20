Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges Sioux City S.C. West in tough test 53-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Sergeant Bluff-Luton wore a victory shine after clipping Sioux City S.C. West 53-44 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Sioux City S.C. West 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 27-15 advantage at halftime over the Wolverines.

Sioux City S.C. West showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-33 in the third quarter.

The Wolverines tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 11-10 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

