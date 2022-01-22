Sergeant Bluff-Luton escapes Spencer 54-50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton upended Spencer for a narrow 54-50 victory at Spencer High on January 22 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 30-21 scoring edge over Spencer.

Spencer came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at halftime over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Spencer authored a promising start, taking advantage of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.