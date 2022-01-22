 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sergeant Bluff-Luton escapes Spencer 54-50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton upended Spencer for a narrow 54-50 victory at Spencer High on January 22 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 30-21 scoring edge over Spencer.

Spencer came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at halftime over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Spencer authored a promising start, taking advantage of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Recently on January 18 , Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared up on LeMars in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

