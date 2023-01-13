Sergeant Bluff-Luton flies high over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 64-18

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Sergeant Bluff-Luton's performance in a 64-18 destruction of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Sergeant Bluff-Luton an 18-2 lead over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
The Warriors fought to a 40-6 half margin at the Yellow Jackets' expense.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton thundered to a 54-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-5 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson played in a 73-27 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.
