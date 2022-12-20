Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocks out victory beat against Hull Western Christian 46-32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton charged Hull Western Christian and collected a 46-32 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
