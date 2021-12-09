Sergeant Bluff-Luton pours it on Sioux City S.C. North 53-32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton handled Sioux City S.C. North 53-32 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball action on December 9.
In recent action on December 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against LeMars and Sioux City S.C. North took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on December 3 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.