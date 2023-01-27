 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sergeant Bluff-Luton proves to be too much for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-45

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sergeant Bluff-Luton prevailed 57-45 on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 20-13 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

The Warriors opened a slim 36-26 gap over the Lynx at the intermission.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-36.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln played in a 46-37 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 20 at Sioux City West. For a full recap, click here.

