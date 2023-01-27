Sergeant Bluff-Luton proves to be too much for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-45

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sergeant Bluff-Luton prevailed 57-45 on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 20-13 lead over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

The Warriors opened a slim 36-26 gap over the Lynx at the intermission.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-36.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-9 stretch over the fourth quarter.

