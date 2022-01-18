Sergeant Bluff-Luton rains down on LeMars 51-38

Riding a wave of production, Sergeant Bluff-Luton dunked LeMars 51-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 3, LeMars faced off against Sioux Center and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Denison-Schleswig on January 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For more, click here.
