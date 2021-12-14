 Skip to main content
Sergeant Bluff-Luton rides to cruise control win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 70-30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense for a 70-30 win at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton fought to a 34-13 intermission margin at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's expense.

In recent action on December 7, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln faced off against LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap

