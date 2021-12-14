Sergeant Bluff-Luton rides to cruise control win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 70-30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's defense for a 70-30 win at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

