Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Katelyn Sale gains confidence from 3-point range

SERGEANT BLUFF — Katelyn Sale has been one of the seniors on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball team who didn’t want her season to end in the regions.

She stepped up and hit some 3-pointers throughout the postseason and regular season, helping her Warriors squad get to their first state tournament in nearly a decade.

The Warriors will play in the Class 3A state tournament on Monday night, when they take the floor at Wells Fargo Arena to play a 6:45 p.m. quarterfinal against Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Sale hit four 3-pointers in a pull-away win against Atlantic about a couple weeks ago in the regional semifinals, then in the state-qualifying game against Des Moines Christian last weekend, she hit a 3-pointer in an 18-point win.

“Katie Sale was on fire in the second half, and that’s a senior who wants to play,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said after the Atlantic win. “She’s just a good kid, confident in her shot.”

On the season, Sale has made 40 3-pointers, which leads the Warriors. She has shot 35 percent from beyond the arc.

She was getting more comfortable in her role, and more importantly, with her shot.

“I think after I make the first one, they all just fall,” Sale said. “It all gets pretty consistent. I wasn’t shooting anywhere close to this percentage as I was freshman year. That just comes from a lot of shots with dad. I had no confidence my freshman year and I think that’s what really helps a lot.”

Sale worked with Hardy as well as her father, Morningside women’s basketball coach Jamie Sale, to really fine tune that shot so it was ready for her senior season.

“I spent a lot of time with him in the gym, lots of late nights watching film, so for sure, a lot of talks,” Katelyn Sale said. “Hardy has helped out a ton, but being in the gym with my dad, that has really made it a lot better.”

Hardy thought Sale’s turning point came midway through last season.

“It came right after Christmas, one of our starters got hurt down at (Abraham Lincoln),” Hardy said. “She came in and played tremendously. Her confidence blossomed from that. She’s so smart, she outsmarts the opponent.”

Not only is Sale stepping up on offense, she’s playing her position well on defense, especially when the Warriors employ that 2-3 zone.

“She’s very smart and knows where to be and when to be there,” Hardy said. “She is such a good kid. She comes and she works her butt off every single day.”

Of course, Jamie Sale has been proud of the work Katelyn has put in to become that shooter that the Warriors needed, especially after Payton Hardy went down with an injury.

“She does the little things,” said Jamie Sale after coaching Morningside to a 73-72 win over Northwestern on Saturday. “She’s a good teammate. She’s a really good passer. She’s good on help defense. She stepped up with her shooting. She’s a good, positive leader, and as a coach, you really love to see that.

“She’s learned a lot on her own,” Sale added. “When she asks me for advice, I give it to her and when she doesn’t, I just let her play."

Getting some rest

The Warriors didn't play at all this week, which suited Hardy just fine.

The Warriors balanced the week by both focusing on the little things that needed fixing in-house while also prepping for the Midgets.

"We need to work on our fine tuning," Hardy said. "There's a couple of things within our defensive set that we want to fix. We just haven't had time to work with some of our substitute players this week and we'll get those fixed and we will game plan for E-LC the best we can, and try to implement that, in a little bit of a longer process."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.