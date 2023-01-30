Sergeant Bluff-Luton severs Sioux City S.C. East's hopes 53-43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton grabbed a 53-43 victory at the expense of Sioux City S.C. East in Iowa girls basketball action on January 30.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 55-47 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Sioux City S.C. North . For more, click here. Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 23 at Sioux City West. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.