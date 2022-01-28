Sergeant Bluff-Luton sews up Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 46-37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton knocked off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 46-37 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Spencer and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on LeMars on January 21 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
