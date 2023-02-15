Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Sergeant Bluff-Luton's performance in a 63-16 destruction of Denison-Schleswig in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

