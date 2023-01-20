Shaken, not stirred, Harris-Lake Park cracks Hinton 65-35

Harris-Lake Park swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Hinton 65-35 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
