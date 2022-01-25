Shaken, not stirred, Sergeant Bluff-Luton cracks Sioux City S.C. North 51-30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sioux City S.C. North 51-30 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 21, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 21 at Sioux City North High School. For a full recap, click here.
