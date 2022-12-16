Shaken, not stirred, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic cracks Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 72-28

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 72-28 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.
Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off on February 1, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on Sioux City S.C. East on December 6 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap
