Shaken, not stirred, Sioux City S.C. North cracks Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 46-26

Sioux City S.C. North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson with an all-around effort during this 46-26 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
In recent action on December 13, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson took on LeMars on December 14 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap
