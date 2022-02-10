Shaken, not stirred, Spencer cracks Sioux City S.C. North 63-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Spencer broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 63-21 explosion on Sioux City S.C. North on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 22-4 lead over the Stars.

Spencer's offense breathed fire to a 40-11 lead over Sioux City S.C. North at the half.

Spencer's might showed as it carried a 60-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

