Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Spencer broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 63-21 explosion on Sioux City S.C. North on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on February 4 , Sioux City S.C. North squared up on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 22-4 lead over the Stars.
Spencer's offense breathed fire to a 40-11 lead over Sioux City S.C. North at the half.
Spencer's might showed as it carried a 60-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.