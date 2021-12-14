Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic blitzes Sioux City S.C. West in convincing fashion 69-39

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Sioux City S.C. West 69-39 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 7 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
