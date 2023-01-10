Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic earns solid win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37

Playing with a winning hand, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic trumped Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging an 18-10 margin over Sergeant Bluff-Luton after the first quarter.
The Crusaders opened a massive 36-16 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Sergeant Bluff-Luton got within 45-27.
The Crusaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 11-10 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on February 4, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap.
