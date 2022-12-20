Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic ends the party for LeMars 73-57

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back LeMars in a 73-57 decision for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 20.
Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars squared off with February 19, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 16, LeMars faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on December 16 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.