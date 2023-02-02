Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Hull Western Christian in a points barrage during a 64-28 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 2.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Hull Western Christian faced off on January 29, 2022 at Hull Western Christian. For more, click here.

