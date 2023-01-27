 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic engineers impressive victory over Sioux City S.C. West 87-50

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic did exactly that with an 87-50 win against Sioux City S.C. West in Iowa girls basketball action on January 27.

The last time Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic played in a 45-41 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 20 at Sioux City North High School. Click here for a recap.

