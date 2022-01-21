Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic explodes on Sioux City S.C. North 59-28

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 59-28 victory over Sioux City S.C. North in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic jumped on top ahead of Sioux City S.C. North 45-17 as the fourth quarter started.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened a meager 24-11 gap over Sioux City S.C. North at halftime.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 12-11 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.
