Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic explodes on Sioux City S.C. North 59-28

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 59-28 victory over Sioux City S.C. North in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic jumped on top ahead of Sioux City S.C. North 45-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened a meager 24-11 gap over Sioux City S.C. North at halftime.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 12-11 advantage over Sioux City S.C. North through the first quarter.

Recently on January 15 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

