Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic explodes past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 65-39

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 65-39 Friday for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.
