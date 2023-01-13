 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic explodes past Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 65-39

  • 0

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 65-39 Friday for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.

The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln played in a 57-49 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 6, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Harrisburg in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elk Point-Jefferson vs Ponca boys basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News