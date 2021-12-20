Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic hammers Carroll Kuemper Catholic into submission 58-32

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Carroll Kuemper Catholic in a 58-32 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on December 20.

The Crusaders and the Knights were engaged in a towering affair at 39-16 as the fourth quarter started.

The Crusaders fought to a 24-12 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

The Crusaders made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

