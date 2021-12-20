Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic hammers Carroll Kuemper Catholic into submission 58-32

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Carroll Kuemper Catholic in a 58-32 offensive cavalcade in Iowa girls basketball on December 20.
The Crusaders and the Knights were engaged in a towering affair at 39-16 as the fourth quarter started.
The Crusaders fought to a 24-12 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.
The Crusaders made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
Recently on December 14 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Sioux City S.C. West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.