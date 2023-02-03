Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic edged Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61-57 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic last season.

